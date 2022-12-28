Share:

Although inflation is still running uncomfortably high and many Pakistanis are struggling to keep up with rising prices, new data showed that price gains may be easing going forward. The vision being that if Pakistanis can somehow expect prices to drop in the coming days, not only can they make better financial plans for themselves, but in turn also help the government in taming inflation, which as we know has been painfully clocking in at around 30 percent over the last few months. So how do policymakers actually determine whether inflation is getting better or worse? Although much attention is focused on the CPI (Consumer Price Index) report, the central bank’s preferred measure in fact is the price index for Personal Consumption Expenditures, which covers a broader range of spending and something that in the current circumstances needs to be tabulated and released monthly by Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics. The CPI index captures what consumers pay out-of-pocket for goods and services, while the PCE index covers spending by and on behalf of households, which includes non-profit institutions that provide services to households. For example, that means that healthcare costs in the PCE index reflect consumers’ out-of-pocket expenses as well as costs covered by employer-provided insurance, social security, medical covers, even philanthropic and non-government organisations, and government programmes, while the CPI index only covers the direct costs to consumers. So in effect the PCE index, and healthcare has a much greater weight. The central bank also considers average inflation over longer periods of time—ranging from a few months to a year or longer—because month-to-month data can bounce around. And beyond the headline inflation number, the State Bank of Pakistan looks at subcategories in the data to determine whether price changes are temporary or longer-lasting.

One important measure is “core” inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and economists closely watch this benchmark. Food and energy prices can dramatically move up or down each month and might not reflect longer-term price trends, since those changes could be a result of temporary factors and reverse relatively quickly. If we only looked at overall inflation, we may think that general prices are rising or falling more rapidly than they really are. For example, core CPI in Pakistan over the last two months has been increasing at a much slower pace than say in June and July this year. This allows us to also understand specific price trends, for example, during the pandemic, consumers ramped up spending on goods that could easily be sourced online and therefore the spike in demand of such goods, along with supply chain disruptions, helped lead to the rapid run-up in prices for non-perishable food items or the ones with longer shelf-life and extended expiry dates. At the same time, it is also important to monitor inflation for services like rents, which make up a large portion of core inflation and a significant chunk of household budgets. Private-sector data in Pakistan suggests that rent prices are already starting to cool, but reporting lags mean that it will take time for that to be reflected in the official data. However, it is good news. While easing rent prices would be welcome news for the government, it will be good to see inflation lower mainly in essential food items. In essence, while the central bank and the government should pay close attention to core inflation, they still have to primarily focus on food and energy, since they tend to impact people’s expectations about future inflation—a relief in food and gas inflation affect many consumers’ daily lives. Interestingly, categories such as used cars have seen price declines in recent months, which again is a good sign in the current battle against inflation. Personally, even though one thinks some of that momentum is starting to cool off, especially on the goods side, still there are too many components that are showing too much strength right now.

Finally, very importantly, your expectations about inflation matter. In modern-day strategies to fight inflation, economists also track inflation expectations, which is the rate at which people expect prices to rise in the future or do they even expect them to rise at all. This ends up affecting actual inflation because consumers, businesses, and investors could change their spending behaviour today based on what they think will happen to prices in the future. This is where the Pakistani government needs to be very careful in not indulging in populist steps that in turn could actually spike inflation instead of taming it. An artificially jacked up minimum wage rate would not just render domestic manufacturing uncompetitive vis-à-vis its regional neighbours, but also could become a problem for policymakers because it could lead to a “wage-price spiral”—a prolonged loop in which price increases lead to higher wages—in-turn putting even more pressure on inflation. If consumers are paying more for goods and services, they could demand higher wages from their employers. If businesses respond by increasing wages, they might continue to increase the prices that consumers pay to cover steeper labour costs. And once this vicious phenomenon gains ground, even if the government then tries to counteract that, it can be a painful cycle. The next quarter for the country is going to be very critical in terms of tackling inflation and this government needs to tread very carefully in maintaining the hope and understanding that in Pakistan wage growth is slowing partly because the labour market is cooling off and partly because firms cannot afford significant wage growth in anticipation of high inflation going forward. Any unreasonable measures would simply compound the current economic predicament!