LAHORE-A special team from the University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) will provide training to local farmers at Dalfa Cattle Show for adoption of modern techniques for value addition in order to contribute to the GDP.

The team comprising Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed, Project Director Dr M Junaid and few other experts will hold training sessions on milk value addition. This training session will be part of the seminar on milk value addition, technology advancement in milk processing & packaging, farm management, animal health & nutrition, and awareness on government policies.

Besides, the seminar will also provide networking opportunities for farmers, veterinary professionals, machine manufacturers, international & local buyers of milk value added products, and all the key stakeholders. The prominent guests at the seminar will be Director General livestock department, Commissioner Karachi, and Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan. Moreover, National Incubation Center (a project by the Ministry of IT & Telecom) will be the technology partner of the show. During the show, Sana Shah (Project Manager) along with Anas Sheikh (Founder & CEO of Peepu) will be presenting agri-tech/modern techniques for sustainable farming through technology advancement.

Omega Dairy, Surti Cattle and D Company will hold a session on the importance of breeding and genetics in cattle farming. Chief Executive of ‘Fill n Pack’ Sajid Hanif will give a live demonstration of the latest equipment and machinery for the dairy industry. It is to be noted that the second edition of the Dalfa Cattle Show is scheduled at Karachi Expo Center from December 30 to January 1. The 3-day show will showcase breeds in cattle, breeds contests, camel & horse show, cultural and traditional programs, flowers show, pets show, birds show, animal parade, and food festivals.