ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday agreed to extend support of the present government for the development of the Gilgit-Baltistan. Jawed Ali Manwa, Finance Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, and his team called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and senior officers from Gilgit-Baltistan and Finance Division attended the meeting. The GB Finance Minister apprised Ishaq Dar about the development in the public welfare projects being carried out in Gilgit-Baltistan and financial constraints of the GB administration for the timely completion of these projects to ensure good governance in the area. Senator Ishaq Dar expressed present government’s commitment for the development and progress of all regions including Gilgit-Baltistan. He also stressed for utilisation of tourism potential in this region as it will not only enhance the revenues of Gilgit-Baltistan but also will portray a beautiful image of the country all over the world.