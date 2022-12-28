Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

However, rain/snow over the mountains is expected in north and western Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar three degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi fourteen, Quetta five, Gilgit four, Murree one and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, cold and dry weather with dense fog in Jammu, very cold and partly cloudy in Leh and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus three degree centigrade, Jammu five, Leh minus twelve, Anantnag and Shopian minus two degree centigrade.