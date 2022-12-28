Share:

TIMerGara - The offices of Village and Neighborhood Councils in Lower Dir district were closed indefinitely on the call of the All Secretaries Village and Neighborhood Councils’ association Khyber pakhtunkhwa in protest of an armed attack by a provincial minister on the office of the Director General Local Government and rural Development Department at hayatabad peshawar on December 24 last week. assistant Director Local Government Department Dir Lower amir Nizam Durrani and President All Secretaries Village Councils association Dir Lower salahuddin alias Chief of Munda told reporters that on December 24, more than fifty armed people held hostage more than a hundred employees of the department, including women and children, in the office of DG LG Department on behalf of provincial Minister for relief rehabilitation and settlement Iqbal wazir. according to him, the Local Government employees’ association will be on strike and would provide no services regarding the issuance of death, birth, marriage and divorce certificates until their demands are met. he strongly condemned the attack on a public office by a sitting provincial minister and demanded the government protect public servants.