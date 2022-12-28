Share:

.A significant population of stray canines has powered a dog bite epidemic in Sindh. Dog owners are more at risk of this happening. As was said by the provincial health minister, over 200,000 dog bite cases had been reported in the province during the first 10 months of this year.

The manager of Karachi Indus Hospital’s, Rabies prevention center also mentioned that his facilities had treated more than 600 cases over a mere two-week period. The victims were badly bitten by rabid canines.

The facilities in public hospitals have also run out of vaccines for rabies, so the victims were taken to private hospitals. Therefore, it is requested to concerned authorities that facilities should be available in public hospitals, and the staff should be counseled and trained to deal with the patients. Proper training is required to control the population of canines and rabid dogs and the government has to sustain the TNVR companies which are the better ways to control the dog population.

IQRA ALI JAAN,

Makran.