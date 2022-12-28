Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyanchand Essrani while paying glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th martyrdom anniversary said that it is the day to pay homage to the tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto and spread her message of peace.

The minister, in his message on Tuesday, said that Shaheed Bibi strove for people’s rights and led the country to heights of peace, prosperity, and democratic values. She like a true leader fulfilled the promise made to her father for the safety and solidarity of the nation and even death threats could not subdue her resolve, Essrani said.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought the worst dictatorships and stood steadfast against oppression, he said adding that, on becoming the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan she took measures to transform the country into a real welfare state, presented people-friendly policies and programs, and promoted a soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

He said that the minority community in Sindh has given the status of an idol to Shaheed Bibi as she was the center of hope for the minorities and marginalized communities.

He vowed to continue struggling under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the accomplishment of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s mission.