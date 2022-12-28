Share:

Former PTI leader Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted his resignation as a senator to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

Vawda, who was ousted from the PTI in October last over controversial remarks against the party’s long march, announced the development on Twitter, stating: “This seat belongs to Imran Khan”.

The Karachi-based politician said he was resigning from the post morally and in line with the orders of the apex court. Mr. Vawda also thanked Imran Khan and all his fellow senators, adding that he would continue his political struggle.

The resignation comes weeks after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reinstated him, making him eligible to tender his resignation as a senator in line with the top court s order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court revoked Mr. Vawda’s lifetime disqualification in a dual national case, converting it into a one-time disqualification.