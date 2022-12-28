Share:

QUETTA - Flour crisis continues in Balochistan, as the per kg price of flour is being sold between Rs125 to 130.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balo­chistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province. The price of a 20kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Mean­while, a 50kg bag of flour was being sold be­tween Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.

The provincial government is failing to con­trol sky-rocketing flour prices. Earlier on Sep­tember 13, flour mill owners blamed the pro­vincial government for the ongoing flour crisis in the province, alleging that the food depart­ment failed to procure wheat according to the requirement for this year.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Balochistan chapter representatives said there was a huge gap between the demand and supply which created the crisis. They said flour mill owners were being blamed for the crisis, while in reality, the provincial govern­ment has imposed an inter-provincial and in­ter-district ban on the transportation of wheat during the harvesting season.