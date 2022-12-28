Share:

The Gilgit Baltistan administration has extended the Pink Bus initiative to Diamer after the success of this service in Gilgit, Skardu, Ghizer, Hunza and Shigar.

Chief Secretary Mohuddin Ahmed Wani has said that the Pink Bus Initiative has been a source of great relief for our daughters and sisters of the region; providing travel with comfort and safety.

He added, two vans would provide transportation to female students and working women of Chilas each day and every day in the morning as well as the afternoon/evening.