LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Ulema and Mashaikh have played a key role in the promotion of interfaith harmony and peace. Talking to Ulema delegation led by Pir Nazim Hussain Shah dur­ing a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said the religious elders spread Islam in the sub-continent through the mes­sage of love, brotherhood and peace.

The delegation comprised Mufti Asiq Hussain, Pir Idrees Zinjani, Pir Zahur Kazmi, Pir Aslam Bukhari, Pir Mian Ijaz, Pir Javaid Shah, Makhdoom Asim Mahmood and Mufti Liaqat Ali. The Gover­nor Punjab urged the religious scholars to play their role in the moral education of the society.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership, he said breaking promises and com­mitments is considered an undesirable act around the world and, especially, in our religion of Islam, adding that there is a party which deems taking u-turn quality of a good leader.

Balighur Rehman said upholding the constitu­tion, law and economic stability in the country is top priority of the government, claiming record loans were taken by the previous government in the last three and a half years. He said the coalition government has saved the country from default by taking tough decisions and repaying huge debts.

On the economic situation, he said traders and business community are going through difficult situation due to economic problems. He said Paki­stan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has steered the country out of economic crises in the past.