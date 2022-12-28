Share:

KARACHI-The District Municipal Committees and city Administrators of Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor house.

They informed the Governor of ongoing development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad, cleanliness, and issues in this regard. Those, who called on included Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman Administrator Hyderabad Farooq Khan, Administrator East Syed Shakil Ahmed, and Administrator Korangi Mohammed Sharif.

Governor Kamran Tessori directed the administrators to be in contact with the people to resolve their problems. He said that DMCs Administrators should also perform well. He said that the citizens of second big city of the province Hyderabad were facing many issues.

The Governor directed the Administrator Hyderabad to resolve the problems of the citizens on priority basis. He said that the administrators should ensure measures to resolve the issues of the people.

Governor meets Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Tuesday met the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. On this occasion, his three sons were also present, said a spokesperson of the Governor House. The Governor welcomed Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on his arrival in Pakistan and requested him to pray for the development and prosperity of the nation. Kamran Khan Tessori said that the Bohra community was playing an important role in the development of Pakistan. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin said that Pakistan was his second home and he was very happy to visit the country.