Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday excoriated the ruling coalition by saying the economy was deteriorating rapidly and people had become disappointed.

The government, he said, realised after eight months that it needed to purchase cheap Russian oil. He told media in Lahore that through conspiracy, the blue-eyed people were installed to rule over the people and the failure of the PDM did not mean that democracy had collapsed and still today the right decision could put the country in the forward-looking direction.

The former federal minister added that the PDM had not been able to contest even the councillor elections because they did not enjoy the trust of the people. Talking about economy, he added the inflation had risen to 30 per cent and there was shortage of jobs.