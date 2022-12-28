Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and other respondents in an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) seeking local bodies elections in Islamabad as per the ECP’s schedule. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Nawaz Awan’s appeal to hold local body elections in Islamabad on December 31. However, the IHC bench refused to issue stay orders in this matter. The PTI leader moved the ICA through his counsel Taimoor Aslam Khan Advocate and cited federation though Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Ministry of Interior, the ECP and others as respondents. The petitioner challenged the decision of the single bench of the IHC to nullify the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) earlier verdict and hear all stakeholders before deciding on holding elections on December 31. In the ICA, petitioner’s counsel prayed that this court may graciously be pleased to allow the instant appeal and may kindly be pleased to set aside the impugned IHC judgment dated 23-12-2022. The ICA requested the court that the respondent ECP may kindly be directed to hold the elections in a fair and transparent manner, as per the Schedule on 101 union councils, as per existing de-limitations, in the interest of justice. He also requested the court to direct the federal government and all other agencies/ organs of the state to assist and facilitate the Commission in fulfilling its obligations, inter-alia, described under sections 5, 6 & 7 of the Act of 2015. During the hearing, the bench expressed surprise when it was revealed that the population of the federal capital is mentioned as 200 million in a summary during the hearing of the local body election case. It questioned the veracity of the claim given that Pakistan’s population numbers around 222 million.