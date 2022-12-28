Share:

The FIA has arrested 50 suspects for an illegal currency business in Lahore. Similarly, a few days ago, 4 illegal currency dealers were nabbed in Quetta for running an illegal money exchange business. These developments add weight to the fear around an illegal black market opening up for dollars, as insinuated by the finance minister, among others. Dar admitted to a “huge smuggling of dollars” against the backdrop of falling forex reserves.

Illegal money exchanges and practices outside the banking channel such as Hawala and Hundi hurt the stability of inter-bank market rates. There are reports that the dollar is being traded from more than its valued price in the black market as well. Likewise, Pakistan is already in a forex crisis. Our falling foreign exchange reserves are alarming as we are at less than 1.5 months of import cover. Being an import-based country, we are dependent on the dollar rate.

Adding fuel to the fire, the IMF’s 9th review seems suspended and incomplete while funding from friendly countries is missing. As of last week, our forex reserves were at a critical $6.12 billion. To put this figure into context, this is the lowest value since April 2014.

The illegal channel for remittances and currency and the flight of the dollar needs to be tackled. It is stated that around $8 to $10 billion as foreign currency are stashed outside of the banking system. While the economy runs on an extremely low supply of dollars, we must take active measures to mitigate this. Although the SBP has increased vigilance on transactions, the measures still seem ineffective. A starting point is such arrests and further penalisation of Hawala and Hundi. We have also been recently removed from the FATF grey list so the country cannot afford a rise in currency smuggling operations. There is also the issue of weak border controls, with respect to the Afghan-Transit-Trade that adds to our economic distresses.