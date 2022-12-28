Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday, while launching a scathing attack on the former prime minister, said the narrative of Imran Khan was a reflection of his undemocratic thinking and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was doing politics of lies, hatred, and incitement.

Speaking to the media in Larkana, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) toppled his [Imran Khan] government and this would be the third parliament to complete the term as the general election in the country would be held at the scheduled time.

Bilawal said Imran Khan wanted the door of dictatorship open and he could once again become the prime minister through a backdoor. “Khan Sahib s first obstinacy and conspiracy was to hold elections in the presence of his facilitators sitting in the Establishment and he came out successful,” he added.

The foreign minister said the PTI chairman had no more facilitators in the Establishment, adding that he might have facilitators in any other institution.