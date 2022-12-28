Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police has set up 25 pickets at different points of the city with a purpose to enhance the security and to tackle any untoward incidents, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that the decision was made in a high level meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan which was also attended by the Capital Police Officers (CPOs), SSPs alongwith other senior officers. The IGP Islamabad ordered that all vehicles entering in capital jurisdiction will be checked and suspicious elements will be closely monitored. The meeting further decided to take strict legal action against non-sample number plates and unregistered vehicles across the city, also the motorists advised to use only excise department authorized plate’s number on their vehicles. Foreign nationals living in Islamabad have also been advised to keep identity documents while travelling in the city. Citizens should register their tenants and employees on a priority basis at the nearest police station and Police Khidmat markaz. During the meeting, it was decided that those citizens who have kept unregistered local or foreign employees will be investigated. IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of taking all these measures is to protect the life and property of the citizens and all resources are being utilized in this regard. He also requested citizens to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned police station or at Pukar 15. 7 outlaws held Islamabad capital police apprehended seven outlaws from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Phulgran police arrested an accused namely Waheed Ali and recovered 510 gram hashish from his possession. Likewise, the Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Abdul Samad involved in illegal gas cylinder filling.