ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that the law enforcement agencies arrested suspects and their handlers involved in the suicide attack in Islamabad. On last Friday, a suicide bomber riding a taxi had blown himself up when the police stopped the driver during a routine checking in Sector I-10 of the federal capital. The explosion left a police official martyred and at least six others including police officials injured. Talking to twitter, the interior minister said that the taxi driver was innocent. “The driver was hired by the suspects and he had no in volvement in the attack,” he said. He added that the terrorists left Kurram Agency for the attack and stayed in Rawalpindi. “We have arrested four to five people.” After the suicide bombing that has been recorded as first such incident in the federal capital after lull of over eight years, the Islamabad police had formed the joint investigation team to probe the attack. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility for the blast. The incident caused the Islamabad police to issue a high alert and re-establish the security check posts across the city that were abolished two years ago. Earlier in the day, the interior minister was scheduled to hold an important press conference in connection with the investigation of the case but it was postponed abruptly