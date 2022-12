Share:

The government of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency have decided to extend their support to the worst flood-affected districts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release, in Punjab, the target districts are Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the target districts are Kohistan, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Nowshera and Charsada.

Around eighty thousand families, especially women and children, are expected to take benefit from this support.