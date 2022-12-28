Share:

LOS Angeles - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck. “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!” Lopez wrote in her The J.Lo newsletter. The duo, who held their first of two wedding ceremonies in July, said they were “sending a little holiday cheer” to all. The couple celebrated Christmas with her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max (who Lopez shares with Marc Anthony), and Affleck’s kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 (who he shares with Jennifer Garner). “I’ve been hunkering down at home and loving it since I wrapped my last movie, just getting ready for the holidays!” Lopez wrote. She added that her Christmas decor this year had a hummingbird theme, inspired by her song “Hummingbird” on her upcoming album, “This Is Me…Now.” “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” she said. “They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.