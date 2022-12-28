Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa health Minister Taimur slaeem Jhagra on Tuesday inaugurated the dialysis unit and daycare centre in Khyber Teaching hospital (KTh). The inaugural ceremony was also attended by MNa, sher ali arbab and Mpa, pir Fida and elders. addressing the ceremony, Taimur slaeem Jhagra said that various reform initiatives have been taken to improve the healthcare system in hospitals despite financial constraints. he said that the government is tirelessly working to improve the healthcare delivery system in all major and minor health facilities of the province. appreciating the efforts of the Board of Governors, Taimur Jhagra said that KTh is the first hospital that was awarded ISO 9001: 2015 certification and given the status of a Medical Teaching Institute aiming for better performance. The 25-bed dialysis unit is equipped with cardiac monitors, ventilators and centralised oxygen supply system.