The local administration foiled an attempt to smuggle flour from a local flour mill on Wednesday, seizing 992 bags of 20kg each from a vehicle.

In reaction the flour millers in district Jhang announced strike for unlimited period of time, saying the mills will not supply wheat and flour.

According to the Jhang Deputy Commissioner, Sabir Flour Mills have been sealed, the owner and his driver have been arrested and booked in a case. He made it clear that any misappropriation of wheat won’t be tolerated and that indiscriminate action would be taken against flour millers who get involved in illegal steps.

On the other hand, Flour Mills Association Jhang chapter president Zahid Khan Baloch held an emergency meeting and announced the strike.