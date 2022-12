Share:

TIMERGARA - Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yoisafzai while speaking at the Talash Qaumi Islahi Jirga (TQIJ) oath-taking on Tuesday said that ensuring peace between people and playing the role of removing their differences is a great service to humanity. He said that Allah almighty has created man as the best among all his creatures only for his thinking for the common good of mankind.