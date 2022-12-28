Share:

KARACHI - New Zealand’s openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway stood firm as the Kiwis reduced the trail to 273 with their wicket column unscathed at end the second day’s play of the first Test here at the National Bank Cricket on Tuesday. In reply to Pakistan’s 438, the visitors came out to bat with positive intent, scoring over 3.5 runs per over. None of the Pakistani bowlers including Abrar Ahmed was able to trouble the batters. At the stumps, New Zealand were 165-0 with Latham and Conway staying at the crease with 78 and 82runs respectively. Earlier, Pakistan managed to put 438 runs on the board with Agha Salman scoring his maiden century. Captain Babar Azam (161) was the first one to lose the wicket in the morning session as he departed without adding a run to his overnight score. He was caught behind off Tim Southee on the fourth delivery of the day. Agha Salman then took the charge and added a significant 54 runs with Nauman Ali (7) for the seventh wicket before the former going back to the pavilion. Muhammad Wasim Jnr then came to the crease, but he couldn’t stay long at the crease, as he threw his wicket away by playing a rash shot for just 2 runs, leaving Pakistan at 375-8. Agha Salman played sensibly and helped his side stretch their total to 438 with the last two batters Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed losing their wickets cheaply. Mir Hamza scored only a single out of a 39-run partnership, but he stayed at the wicket for some time, facing 15 deliveries. Then, Abrar blocked a few balls of the overs, allowing Agha Salman to take the strike and complete his maiden century. The last pair of the home side added 24 runs before Agha Salman was given LBW off Tim Southee. The Kiwis skipper remained pick of the bowlers for his figure of 3 for 69. Ish Sodhi, who remained wicketless on the first day, also picked up two wickets for 87 runs.