Share:

BELGRADE-The Serbian army says it is at its “highest level of combat readiness” after weeks of escalating tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.

President Aleksandar Vucic says he will “take all measures to protect our people and preserve Serbia”. The sabre-rattling is louder than ever and follows some media claims in Serbia that Pristina is preparing “an attack” on ethnic Serb areas in north Kosovo. The government in Pristina has made no comment about the allegations.

But it has previously accused Mr Vucic of playing “games” to stir up trouble.

Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99. Serbia does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state, nor do the ethnic Serbs who live there. Belgrade accuses Kosovo of plotting “terrorism against Serbs” in areas where some 50,000 ethnic Serbs live. In return, Pristina says Belgrade is behind “paramilitary formations” that set up roadblocks in majority Serb areas of north Kosovo on 10 December. The European Union has been attempting to mediate. The 27-member bloc is calling for “maximum restraint and immediate action” and for the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to “personally contribute to a political solution”.