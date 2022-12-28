Share:

peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to complete all requirements for initiation of physical work on the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar hospital, peshawar, including transfer of proposed land to the health Department as well as the completion of its feasibility study. presiding over a progress review meeting on the project regarding the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar hospital, peshawar, he termed the project of great importance in view of the increasing population in the provincial capital. The government, he added, is working under a well devised strategy, keeping in view the public needs and requirements of the near future. On completion the ongoing development initiatives will bring forth an effective network of service delivery in the province, he added. Mpas asif Khan and Malik wahid, higher authorities of the health and Food departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Matters regarding the transfer of land, feasibility and tendering of the project were discussed in detail. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately move a summary for transferring the proposed land to the health Department so as to get the matter approved by the provincial cabinet on a priority basis. he also directed them to finalise the feasibility study of the project without any delay, adding that his government will provide the required resources for this purpose. Mahmood Khan made it clear that the up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar hospital is of vital importance, keeping in view the increasing demand for health facilities in the region. he said that the incumbent provincial government has established a model of sustainable development having long, mid and short-term initiatives in various sectors with the aim of meeting contemporary needs and addressing possible future challenges. Up-gradation and extension of Naseerullah Babar hospital is also a part of this strategy which, on completion, will help reduce the burden on the existing tertiary hospitals in peshawar. he maintained that work on revamping of District headquarter hospitals and establishment of four new tertiary hospitals is also in progress. These projects, once completed, will provide quality health care facilities to people on their doorsteps, he added. The CM made it clear that the provincial government has undertaken reforms in every sector, keeping in view present-day needs and to ensure optimum performance of the existing government machinery