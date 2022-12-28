Share:

Argentinian star footballer Lionel Messi has fulfilled his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2022 after beating France in the final on Dec 18.

Fans and followers of the legendary footballer want to get their hands on his jersey, however, only a few have gotten it. Recently, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni revealed that his daughter has received a signed jersey from Messi.

Ziva Singh Dhoni, whose Instagram account is managed by her parents, could be seen wearing Argentina’s shirt signed by Messi. “Like father, like daughter!" the picture was captioned.