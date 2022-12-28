Share:

MULTAN - Motorway Police on Tuesday closed M-4 of the Multan-Khanewal- Abdul Hakeem section for the second time following high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

All kinds of traffic were restricted on the section until the mist clears completely.

According to a Motorway Police spokesman, the temporary closure was made following zero visi­bility in the air, adding that drivers were requested to adopt alternative routes to avoid mishaps. Fur­thermore, it was instructed to dial 130 for any of­ficial assistance during driving hours to avoid the toughest situation, he added.