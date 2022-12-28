Share:

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA) has started plantation of Marigold flow­ers at green belts and inter­sections of the city under the beautification plan here on Tuesday. In line with special directives of the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan, the PHA teams have started the plantation of the Marigold flower at green belts and intersec­tions of the city. The plan­tation has been completed at High Court Chowk and Kalma Chowk where other flower pots have also been installed for beautification. On the other hand, flowers were also being planted at parks and green belts of the city under the beautifica­tion plan where different kinds of flowers were being displayed