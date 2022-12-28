Share:

HYDERABAD - A young man who went missing on December 24, was found dead here on Tuesday with his body floating in Akram canal. According to police, the deceased young man, 25 years old Altaf Ahmed Solangi, son of Imdad Solangi, was a resident of Sehrish Nagar area of Qasimabad. The police said the apparent cause of the death was drowning but the postmortem report would further reveal the cause of his death. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) postmortem.