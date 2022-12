Share:

Lahore - More matches decided in the 4th Afeef Beach View Ranking Tennis Championship being played at Beach View Club Karachi. Saad Almani beat Mazhar hayat 6-2, 6-1 and Dhuraf Das beat Huzaifa Almani 7-5, 6-1. In men’s singles 2nd round, Nadir Bachani beat Vinod Das 6-1, 6-2. In U-17 singles 1st round, Ibrahim Noman Yousuf beat Bhatrat Kumar 6-0, 6-1. In U-13 singles 1st round, Shehzer Ali beat Rahim Faisal 4-1, 4-0. In U-11 singles quarters, Rohan Das beat Aahil Imran 4-2. 4-5, 5-4. In men’s doubles quarters, Farhan Altaf/Ali Zaidi beat Saad Almani/Nadir Bachani 8-5, Shahab Khan/ Adnan Khan beat Malik Hasnain/Hafiz Talib 8-0.