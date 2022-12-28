Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday indicated to reduce power tariff by Rs 7.43 per unit for K-Electric consumers and hike tariff for XWDiscos by Re 0.1857/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for month of November 2022.

However, in a separate hearing, NEPRA indicated to increase power tariff by Rs 3.21/unit for KE consumers on account of quarterly adjustments in a bid to reduce subsidy being given by federal government. In a public hearing on CPPA-G petition for Re 0.1938/unit increase in tariff for XWDiscos, NEPRA after initial scrutiny calculated a hike of Re 0.1857 per unit in tariff. The hearing was paresided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef.H.Farooqi. The CPPA-G had filed petition on behalf of XWDiscos and had requested that since the reference fuel charges for November 2022 were estimated at Rs 6.0762/ unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 6.2700/unit hence the Discos should be allowed an increase of Rs 0.1938/unit under FCA mechanism. NEPRA asked CPPA-G that why prior arrangements were not made regarding demand and supply situation. It was informed that there was also shortfall of electricity in month of November 2022.

The interveners said that petitioner had not shown any data regarding heat rate of power plants. They said that heat rate determined efficiency of the power plants but that factor was missing. However, it was informed that power plant cost was in line with Nepra approved heat rate. During the hearing, it was also stressed to make price calculation public. However, Nepra said that it could not make public everything regarding price calculation because of the confidentiality clause involved in contract between plant operator and lenders. In a separate hearing on K-Electric Tariff petition for Rs 7.043/unit reduction in tariff, the regulator has noted that as per the initial calculation, the reduction in tariff for KE consumers would be Rs 7.43/unit. It will provide a relief of more than Rs 10b to KE consumers on account of fuel adjustment for month of November 2022. They said that two units of Bin Qasim plant were operating to generate 750MW electricity. There will be a good news that generation would reach 900 MW during this year, KE officials said. They further said that there would be no shortage of electricity in upcoming summer after full commissioning of Bin Qasim Plant. The power regulator also directed to submit plan for reducing electricity generation cost within a week time.

The intervener also raised question that there were reports that government was going to impose new surcharges to meet IMF conditions. If government imposes surcharges, it will destroy industry, they said, adding that they were already facing problem in import of raw material due to dollar shortage. Official of Power Division ruled it out and said that minister had already issued clarification in this regard. Chairman Nepra said that they were making efforts to give best rate to the industry to reduce cost of doing business to compete in the world. They also said that privitisation of KE had badly failed as purpose was to make entity self reliant in generation and distribution. However, it was still receiving 1000 MW electricity from national grid and its own generation was very expensive. Basic theme was to become independent in generation and distribution after, Nepra chairman said adding it had not been achieved. In a third hearing on quarterly adjustments for the KE, NEPRA was told that the federal government is providing a subsidy of Rs18/unit to Karachiites on electricity.

In a public hearing on the federal government motion for application of quarterly adjustment on K-Electric consumers as applicable for XWDISCOs, the regulator has directed KE to submit a plan for generation cost reduction within seven days. Both the Authority and the KE’s consumers showed dissatisfaction over the generation and transmission system of the K-Electric. The generation cost of the KE is too high, and it is disappointing to see that none of the renewable energy projects of the KE is coming online in 2023, Tauseef.H.Farooqi said. KE is required to push for the earlier completion of the renewable energy projects, Chairman NEPRA added. In its application, the federal government had requested an increase of Rs. 1.48/unit for residential consumers with consumption up to 300 units (excluding lifeline consumers), increase of Rs.3.21/unit for residential consumers with consumption above 300 units, and an increase of Rs. 4.45/unit for all other categories.

The hearing was informed that the KE determined cost of electricity is Rs 43/unit and to keep it uniform with the rest of the country the federal government was providing a subsidy of Rs 18/unit. Now, government wants to reduce subsidy on electricity from Rs 18/unit to approximately Rs 15/unit in order to enforce uniform electricity rates and therefore requested NEPRA to pass on Rs 3.21/unit hike in tariff on account of quarterly adjustments to Karachiites. An official of the Power Division said that government was providing an annual subsidy of Rs 283b to KE consumers. It said that increase in tariff will be applicable in January 2023 to April 2023. The federal government has requested NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs3.21/unit for K-Electric consumers on account of quarterly adjustments. The federal government has filed motion to NEPRA with respect to recommendation of consumer-end tariff for K-Electric, said NEPRA. As per practice, the government maintains a uniform tariff across the country and generally the differential is adjusted through subsidy. The Ministry of Energy has therefore requested for application of quarterly adjustment on K-Electric consumers as applicable for XWDISCOs. It is worth mentioning here that in October NEPRA had allowed XWDiscos an increase of Rs 3.21/unit on account of quarterly adjustments for the 4th quarter of 2021-22.

According to the NEPRA decision, the increase on account of quarterly adjustments will not increase the consumers bills as the existing GoP notified Schedule of Tariff (SoT) will be maintained during the 1st quarter of 2022-23. Initially XWDiscos had sought NEPRA’s approval for the transfer of Rs 94b burden on the electricity consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for the 4th quarter (April to June) of 2021-22, but later it had upward revised the requested amount to Rs 95.148b. The amount will be recovered from the power consumers within next four months starting from January 2023 till April 2023. The final decision in all the hearings will be issued after further scrutiny of the data by NEPRA.