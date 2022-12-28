Share:

LAHORE - Ministry of Energy in collaboration with private partners has explored new reserves of Gas and Condensate from an exploratory well in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Radio Pakistan Tuesday reported that well was drilled down to depth of 3527 meters and as a result of drilling, potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified showing reserves of 39.12 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day Gas, 1840 Barrels of Condensate per Day and 32.8 Barrels of Water per Day. The discovery will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources, less reliance on imports of the oil and gas and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the country. This is the 15th Oil and Gas discovery during the current calendar year