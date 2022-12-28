Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan said on Wednesday the willingness of the “seat of power” was vital for ensuring early elections in the country.

Speaking to a select group of journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the PTI chief claimed that he was not in contact with the Establishment for now, and also warned the government of reaction if any “political engineering” would be done in the upcoming elections.

The deposed premier took a jibe at the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying the PDM had become a “drawing room” party, adding that they came into power just to get “NRO-2”.

Accusing ex-COAS Gen Bajwa of toppling his government, Mr. Khan said “Bajwa did injustice to the PTI and now due to him the country is on the verge of default." According to him, Bajwa was not bothered about politicians' corruption, that’s why he barred me from taking any strict action against them.

Earlier, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari could not invite the PTI members to the assembly as it was the prerogative of the prime minister. In a statement, the PTI stalwart said his party was ready to join the assembly proceedings but the government was not serious and not giving the dates of elections.