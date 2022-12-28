Share:

BAHAWALPUR - An open court was held here on Tuesday under the management of Cholistan Development Authority Bahawalpur at Chak 83-DB Yazman for listening to the problems of residents of Cholistan. Complaints were registered by the Cholistan people about the problems they are facing and orders were issued to resolve their issues on pri­ority basis. Special Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and MPA Dr M Afzal said that water supply projects and land allotment pro­cesses would be completed soon. For nine schemes of water supply in Cholistan, grant has been approved by the Chief Minister of Pun­jab. MD Cholistan Develop­ment Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari said, “The doors of his office are always open to address is­sues and all the resources provided by the govern­ment would be utilized to complete the water supply projects in Cholistan.”