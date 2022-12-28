BAHAWALPUR - An open court was held here on Tuesday under the management of Cholistan Development Authority Bahawalpur at Chak 83-DB Yazman for listening to the problems of residents of Cholistan. Complaints were registered by the Cholistan people about the problems they are facing and orders were issued to resolve their issues on priority basis. Special Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and MPA Dr M Afzal said that water supply projects and land allotment processes would be completed soon. For nine schemes of water supply in Cholistan, grant has been approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab. MD Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari said, “The doors of his office are always open to address issues and all the resources provided by the government would be utilized to complete the water supply projects in Cholistan.”
