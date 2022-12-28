Share:

MULTAN - Continuing its efforts to eradicate polio, the dis­trict administration will start a five-day anti-polio drive from January 16, 2023, during which over 0.2 million children below the age of five would be given their first anti-polio dose.

Kot Addu deputy commissioner chaired a review meeting in this regard at the DC Office, wherein officials of the departments concerned were also present. Speaking on the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Asif Raza said the drive would continue till January 20, adding that about 267, 276 children were targeted to be inoculated with anti-polio drops in the first phase. He said that polio teams were making all-out efforts to achieve the target.

Moreover, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh Tuesday said that more than 1.48 million children up to age of five years would be administered polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign in the district, from Janu­ary 16 to 20, 2023. Chairing a meeting of Dis­trict Polio Eradication Committee, he said that 4,869 teams, including 4,305 mobile teams, 382 fixed and 182 transit teams would perform duty for success of the campaign. He said that the an­ti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility for complete eradication of the virus.