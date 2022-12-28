Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and PTI’s Senior Vice-president Fawad Chaudhry had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss strategy for call­ing the Assembly ses­sion to enable the Pun­jab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly.

Secretary Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak and one of the members of Panel of Chairman Mian Mohmmad Shafi also took part in the deliberations which focused on the issue of vote of confidence to be obtained by the chief minister from the Assembly.

As the PTI has de­cided to call an As­sembly session for the confidence vote before January 11, the meet­ing pondered over dif­ferent dates for the purpose keeping in view the availability of all the members of the PTI and the PML-Q. PTI chairman Imran will, however, decide a pre­cise date in this regard.

Also, a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties of the PTI and the PML-Q has been convened on January 2 ahead of the confidence vote by the chief min­ister. Though the PTI has plans for the chief minister to get a vote of confidence from the Assembly next week, legal experts have told the PTI chairman Imran Khan that Punjab As­sembly cannot be dis­solved before January 11 considering the La­hore High Court verdict.