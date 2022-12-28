LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan and PTI’s Senior Vice-president Fawad Chaudhry had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss strategy for calling the Assembly session to enable the Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence from the Assembly.
Secretary Assembly Inayat Ullah Lak and one of the members of Panel of Chairman Mian Mohmmad Shafi also took part in the deliberations which focused on the issue of vote of confidence to be obtained by the chief minister from the Assembly.
As the PTI has decided to call an Assembly session for the confidence vote before January 11, the meeting pondered over different dates for the purpose keeping in view the availability of all the members of the PTI and the PML-Q. PTI chairman Imran will, however, decide a precise date in this regard.
Also, a joint meeting of the parliamentary parties of the PTI and the PML-Q has been convened on January 2 ahead of the confidence vote by the chief minister. Though the PTI has plans for the chief minister to get a vote of confidence from the Assembly next week, legal experts have told the PTI chairman Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11 considering the Lahore High Court verdict.