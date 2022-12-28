Share:

ISLAMABAD - ministry of National Food security and Research and Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of plant quarantine. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the ministry. director General Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ibrohim Ergashev, representing the Uzbek side, agreed to improve mechanisms of pest control measures between the two countries. National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs) of the both countries will also share experience through seminars and trainings, and increase coordination on the export consignments between the two countries. The measures will help in pest control and mitigating pests’ hazards and damages. Under the agreement, ministry of National Food security and Research will work with the Agency of the Plant Protection and Quarantine of the Republic of Uzbekistan to create an enabling environment for enhancing the trade volume of plants and plant products between the countries. during the ceremony, parties expressed their appreciation that Pakistan had granted market access to Uzbek pomegranate, plum, persimmon, fig, grapes, and Uzbekistan had granted market access to Pakistani mangoes and onions. moreover, experts of Pakistan will visit Uzbekistan for onspot inspection of phytosanitary system, production sites, processing establishments and packing houses. The ceremony was also attended by Federal minister for National Food security and Research Tariq bashir Cheema, secretary National Food security and Research Zafar Hassan and director Technical Quarantine department of Plant Protection muhammad shahzad sohail.