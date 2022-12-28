Share:

Keeping in view the low attendance at the National Bank Cricket Area, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to make entry free during the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, starting on January 2, 2023.

According to sources, PCB has contacted educational institutions, orphanages and old homes and offered them an opportunity to enjoy the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand free of cost.

The decision to make free entry was taken after fans’ turnout remained too low during first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand next month was moved from Multan to Karachi due to “deteriorating” weather conditions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The second Test will begin on Jan 2 after that contest and the three ODIs were brought forward by a day, the statement added.