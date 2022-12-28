Share:

To all the countries of the former Soviet Union:

look at us, everything is possible.

–Volodymyr Zelensky

Back on December 30, 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was established. It comprised of post-revolutionary Russia, Belorussia, Ukraine and the Transcaucasian Federation. The Soviet Union became a communist state and the first country in the world to be based on Marxism socialism. In the decades after it was established, the Russian-dominated Soviet Union grew into one of the world’s most powerful and influential states that eventually encompassed 15 republics; Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belorussia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldova, Turkenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. It was not until 1991 that the Soviet Union was dissolved after the collapse of the communist government right after the Cold War.