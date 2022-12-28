Share:

LAHORE - A constitutional petition seeking removal of Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday. A citizen named shabbir Ismail has lodged the plea through his counsel advocate Azhar siddique, arguing that the governor breached his authority by asking Punjab Chief minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly without any reason. The governor could not issue an order for the trust vote until a current assembly session was over, the petitioner said. He said a letter was also sent to President Arif Alvi and Prime minister shehbaz sharif but they took no action against the Punjab governor. He pleaded the high court to direct the president and the prime minister to remove balighur Rehman as governor. Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demanded action against the governor under Article 6 for violating the Constitution. In a statement, the spokesperson of Punjab Chief minster Parvez Elahi said the Lahore High Court (LHC) blocked an attempt to violate the Constitution by suspending a governor’s move to denotify the Cm.