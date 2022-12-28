Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered a big discount to passengers travelling on Beijing-Islamabad route with immediate effect.

In an interview with APP, a senior official of PIA informed the new fare from Beijing to Islamabad is now 4,681 RMB including all taxes.

The national flag carrier has also announced a cut in the existing fare of Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip and the new price is now 12,050 RMB including all taxes.

PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on Sunday and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad route on Wednesday.