Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government showed criminal negligence by not buying cheap oil and gas.

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif briefed the federal cabinet on coordination with provinces about the proposed energy plan, while officials of the power division briefed the cabinet on the implementation of the plan.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that dependence on renewable and cheap sources of energy was the need of the hour as the annual import bill of just oil and gas is $27 billion, while the country's circular debt has reached Rs2.5 trillion.

The premier further said no reforms were made in the energy sector in the past three decades; however, the coalition government was trying to address the country s problems.