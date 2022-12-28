Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says as a first step of solarisation project, government has decided to solarise all public buildings of federal ministries and divisions across the country by April next year.

In a series of tweets, he said this revolutionary step will help reduce energy import bill and generate cheap and environment-friendly electricity.

The Prime Minister said in his meeting with federal secretaries, he impressed upon them the need for proactive leadership to complete solarisation of public buildings.

He said this whole process will be marked by transparency, pre-qualification and third party audit.

The Prime Minister said reliance on imported energy, which is about 27 billion dollars annually, is unsustainable.

He said the government's focus on leveraging the indigenous and renewable sources of electricity will make the country self-reliant in terms of energy security and provide massive relief to the common man.