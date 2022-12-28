Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al- Khalifa to apprise him of the upcoming ‘Climate Resilience Pakistan Conference’ which would be held on Jan 9 in Geneva.

In his conversation, the PM invited the high-level delegation of Bahrain to the conference, and also the king appreciated the response of Pakistan to tackle the challenges posed by the recent flooding.

The premier said Pakistan attached great importance to its friendly and historical relations with Bahrain and expressed satisfaction over the close coordination between the two brotherly countries. Later, both leaders expressed their will to deepen the bilateral ties and also agreed to work on matters of mutual interest.