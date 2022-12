Share:

PML-N leader Tariq Khokhar suffered injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire in a Sheikhupura locality on Wednesday.

Police said Khokar, who is general secretary of PML-N Ferozewala chapter, was shifted to a local hospital. Preliminary police investigation showed that two motorcyclists approached Khokar and fired four bullets. Police said the motive for the shooting was not yet known and that raids were being conducted to arrest the runaway suspects.