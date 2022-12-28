Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police conducted a massive crackdown in close cooperation with commandos of Elite Force in various areas of Chakri and arrested 13 suspects harbored by illegal housing societies including Blue World City, informed sources on Tuesday. Police also seized a heavy cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of the detained suspects involved in fueling terrorism in the locality, murders, attempted murders, kidnapping for ransom and land grabbing on the nod of their bosses owning illegal housing societies, they said. Separate cases have been registered against the detained suspects with Police Station (PS) Chakri while further investigation was on, sources mentioned. “Police have rounded up at least 13 private guards of illegal housing societies during a search operation in Chakri following orders of City Police Chief Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari,” said a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan. According to sources, a heavy contingent of Chakri police along with officials from PS Chontra and commandos of Elite Force carried out a massive search operation in Ladian, Khengar and Sangral villages following reports of intense firing between Chaudhry Ijaz Anwar group and illegal Afghan terrorist militia of Blue World City apparently over land dispute. They said that seeing police parties, many of private security guards ran towards the residential area of Ladian while police also chased the fleeing suspects. The whole Ladian village buzzed with intense aerial firing by police, they said, adding that police managed to arrest some 13 suspects linked with Chaudhry Ijaz Anwar group and terrorist Afghan militia of Blue World City. The detained suspects were moved to PS Chakri where they were identified as Faizan, Azhar, Sherbaz, Wajid, Abid, Salman, Shohaib, Sajid, Salim, Hassan, Adnan, Sajid and Mekial against whom cases were also registered by police. “The purpose of the search operation was to purge the areas from the land mafia, anti-social elements and hardcore criminals,” said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari. He said that the police would continue operations against land mafia and holders of illegal weapons across the district including Chontra in order to maintain law and order.