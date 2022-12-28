Share:

KASUR - Police on Tuesday claimed to have ar­rested a youth who turned out to be the killer of his father in Sheikh Bhago locality.

DSP city police circle, Yaqoob Awan told the media that Sughran Bibi, resident of Sheikh Bhago, lodged a complaint to Kasur B-division police a week ago. He said that three uniden­tified persons shot dead her husband Khadim Hussain.

A team headed by SHO Dr Zulfiqar reached the crime scene and collected evidences. After hectic efforts, police succeeded in arresting Imdad Hus­sain, the son of victim who has con­fessed his crime. Further investiga­tion was underway.

Meanwhile, a decapitated body of a man was found by rescuers near Shabbir Stadium, Khanewal here on Tuesday. Police said the body ap­peared to be of a middle-aged person with no sign of bruising or wounds found, adding that the identity of the body was yet to be ascertained. Fur­ther investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the lim­its of Mansoorabad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman on Tuesday said that 19-year-old Abdul Rehman, resident of Madan Pura, was riding a motorcycle when his two-wheeler all of sudden, slipped on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot. Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

TWO INTER-DISTRICT GANGS BUSTED

Sialkot Police claimed to have arrest­ed five accused members of two inter-district gangs namely Qasim alias Qasu and Adeel alias Adeela, including the ringleader involved in dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft cases.

According to police spokesperson, Sambrial Police Station SHO Inspector Liaquat Ali along with the police team arrested two suspects of Qasim alias Qasu gang involved in motorcycle theft.

On the other hand, Rangpura Police Station SHO arrested three suspects of Adeel alias Adeela gang along with the ringleader. The accused were involved in 35 incidents of dacoity, robbery and motorcycle theft. The ac­cused used to steal cash, motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables from the citizens at gunpoint.

Police have arrested the accused gang members namely Qasim alias Qasu (ring leader), M Ali, Adeel alias Adeela (ring leader), Saqib and Ir­fan. During interrogation, nine smart phones, 10 motorcycles, cash worth Rs1,90,000, two batteries, four pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused had confessed their in­volvement in more than 40 different cases of dacoity, robbery, extortion and motorcycle theft.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investiga­tions were underway in this regard