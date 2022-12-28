Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday the powerful quarters should stop experimenting with the country as the nation cannot afford the practice anymore.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital, the former information minister criticized the foreign trips of government members and said 43 people accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to China while Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto visited Washington frequently.

The PTI leader said terrorism has shot up by 52% in the past eight months and warned that Pakistan would also face consequences if the situation in neighboring Afghanistan deteriorated. Only one Pakistani leader enjoyed respect in Afghanistan and that was Imran Khan, Fawad claimed.

The PTI leader clarified that no talks were being held with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and reiterated that everyone had to submit to the will of the people.