Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory has given a nod to the government proposed relief of Rs.3.60 per unit in the current base tariff of private agriculture consumers under the Prime Minister’s Kissan Package 2022.

Private agriculture consumers of all DISCOs and K-Electric shall be provided relief of Rs.3.60/kWh in their current base rate of Rs.16.80/kWh applicable vide SRO 1165 to 1175 dated July 25, 2022, said a decision issued here by NEPRA. It is worth mentioning here that the relief is part of Rs 1800b special Kissan Package announced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in November to facilitate farmers who will be provided loans, fertilizers on reduced rates and reduction in electricity tariff to fix rate of Rs13/unit for around 300,000 agricultural tube-wells across the country.

Following the announcement, the Ministry of Energy, Power Division (MoE, PD) had requested the Authority to share its concurrence regarding Kissan Package 2022 for reduction in price of electricity for private agriculture consumers. The Ministry in this regard has referred to the ECC of the Cabinet decision which was duly ratified by the federal cabinet, wherein the following has been approved;

Private agriculture consumers of all DISCOs and K-Electric shall be provided relief of Rs.3.60/kWh in their current base rate of Rs.16.80/unit applicable vide SRO 1165 to 1175 dated July 25, 2022. Fuel charges adjustment, quarterly tariff adjustments and taxes/duties shall be paid by the consumers as usual. The authority has considered the request of the Ministry and observed that the Ministry has not requested for any change in the NEPRA determined tariff/revenue requirement of DISCOs, rather has submitted that the proposed relief of Rs.3.60/unit in the current base tariff of private agriculture consumers, will be picked up as Additional Supplementary Grant in the head of TDS.

In view thereof, the Authority has no objection to the instant proposal, as it does not have any impact on NEPRA determined tariff, hence, approved. No adjustment on this account will be allowed in the tariff determination of DISCOs. The decision is being intimated to the federal government for the purpose of notification in the official Gazette pursuant to Section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 within 30 days from the intimation of this Decision. In the event the federal government fails to notify the subject tariff decision or reter the matter to the authority for reconsideration, within the time period specified in Section 31(7), then the Authority shall notify the same in the official Gazette pursuant to Section 31(7) of NEPRA Act.